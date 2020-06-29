8 people shot, including 16-year-old, in St. Louis overnight

One of the shootings happened on a MetroBus

ST. LOUIS — At least eight people were injured in six shootings overnight in St. Louis.

The shootings all happened within two hours of each other Sunday night into Monday morning, according to preliminary reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims was a 16-year-old and one of the shootings happened on a MetroBus.

Here is a timeline of the shootings:

At 10:36 p.m. Sunday, a male shooting victim arrived at a hospital conscious and breathing. The shooting had occurred in the area of Michigan Avenue and Broadway.

At 10:45 p.m., a man was shot multiple times on a MetroBus near W. Florissant and Riverview in north St. Louis. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A female suspect is in custody, police said.

At 11:56 p.m., a 37-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man arrived at a hospital after they were both shot in the leg. The shooting happened near westbound Interstate 70 and Salisbury Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, a man was shot in the thigh by the occupants of a black vehicle near McArthur and Brennan avenues, which is near the city-county border in north St. Louis.

At 12:10 a.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks on the 1300 block of Convention Plaza in the Downtown West neighborhood. He told police he had been walking down the street when he heard several shots and felt pain.

At 12:29 a.m., a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both shot in the leg by suspects inside a maroon Chrysler. The shooting happened on the 700 block of Aubert Avenue in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, none of the shootings were fatal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.