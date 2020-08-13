Man accused of deadly shooting over parking spot was on parole, caught with gun, fentanyl, court documents say

Troy Jackson was charged with murder earlier this week, and now he's facing three charges in federal court

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged in connection with a deadly shooting over a parking spot earlier this week is now facing federal charges after investigators said he was on parole and caught with a gun and fentanyl.

Troy Jackson, 28, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court Thursday. He was charged with first-degree murder earlier in the week.

According to federal court documents, an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on July 2 for violating his parole following his release from prison on first-degree burglary charges. He was also wanted in connection with the deadly June shooting.

When officers finally tracked him down at a Best Western on Heimos Industrial Park Drive in South St. Louis County, they found Jackson checked in under a false name. When they entered his room, they said he was holding the magazine of a gun with a pistol sitting on a table nearby.

Investigators said they searched the rest of the room and found a "distribution amount" of fentanyl in the closet and empty capsules in the nightstand. They said Jackson admitted to being a drug dealer.

The investigation is part of Operation Legend, a “sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime,” according to the Department of Justice.

The initiative is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City. Operation Legend first launch in Kansas City, Missouri on July 8.

U.S. Attorney Jensen was joined by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Judge Jimmie Edwards, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden at a Thursday afternoon press conference.