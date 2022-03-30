St. Louis police arrest suspect who they say pointed gun at officers

After the man pointed a gun, the officer pulled out his department-issued pistol and fired two shots at the suspect, who was arrested nearby, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a man they said pointed a large gun at officers, prompting one of the officers to fire his weapon.

The investigation started at about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday near South 18th and Lynch streets in the Benton Park neighborhood in south city. St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area for a report of someone tampering with vehicles on the residential block.

An officer noticed several people sitting in a black Dodge Charger that was idling on the street. He got out of his marked patrol car, which prompted the Charger driver to speed off.

The officer then noticed someone messing with a parked car. As he started walking toward the vehicle, a person holding with a gun appeared from behind the car. The person ran away while pointing the gun in the direction of the office, St. Louis police said.

The officer pulled out his department-issued pistol and fired two shots at the suspect, who ran off and out of sight.

Police canvassed the area and found the suspect about a block away. They also found the gun they believe he pointed at the officer. The police department shared a photo of the weapon, magazine and bullets the suspect was carrying.

St. Louis police did not say the suspect was shot when the officer fired his gun. However, EMS responded to the arrest scene to treat the suspect, who had been bitten by a police K-9 during his arrest.