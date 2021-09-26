St. Louis Police asking the public to help solve three connected murders

Police are asking people to keep an eye on specific behavioral changes that could lead to finding the suspect of connected murders from Sept. 13, 16th and 19th.

ST. LOUIS — The FBI and ATF have teamed up with St. Louis city and county police to track down whoever is responsible for at least three murders.

Police released a very specific list of ways the public can help them.

St. Louis City and County police believe three murders that each occurred three days apart from one another in mid-September, are connected -- along with other attacks. They also say in at least some of the cases sex workers were targeted.

City and county police are working with the FBI and other federal agencies to further the investigations, but haven't shared much about what they've found.

The City Police sent a press release Saturday saying "While we are reluctant to discuss all our current investigative details and methods there is no resource that will not be fully exploited to identify the individual(s) responsible." They added that their forensic science and DNA analysis advancements solved many other cases.

Police are also pleading with the public for help, and it's not just the usual call for tips.

Investigators say someone may know the person responsible and not even realize it.

Saturday, St. Louis police put out a list of behaviors people should look out for, which include:

Change in a person's normal routine, missing school or work.

A vehicle unexpectedly taken to a repair shop, sold, or disposed of.

Inability to get in touch with someone in the late evening hours.

Altering their physical appearance.

Unexplained injuries.

Change in alcohol or drug consumption, sleep patterns, irritability.

If you have any information about these cases from September 13th, 16th, and 19th, the St. Louis City and County police say to contact them immediately, adding "no matter how insignificant you think it might be."