16-year-old carjacked in St. Louis ends with police chase in The Grove

It all started with what police called a carjacking at a gas station pump in north city just after midnight Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after a police chase ended with spike strips tearing out the stolen SUV’s tires on Manchester Road in The Grove, police reported Tuesday.

St. Louis officers first responded to the Love’s Travel Stop at 6124 N. Broadway in north city at 12:11 a.m. When they got to the scene, a 16-year-old boy told police he had just been carjacked.

The teen said he was pumping gas into his parent’s SUV when the suspect walked up and asked if had any gas or "guns for sale," police stated in their initial report. When the teen said he didn’t, he said the suspect opened the vehicle door and got into the driver’s seat.

The teen told police he got into the car and hopped into the SUV on top of the suspect. He said at that point the suspect started hitting him in the head with his fist and bit him on his thigh.

The 16-year-old said the suspect then reached into the back of his pants and said, “Get out of the car or I’m going to shoot you.” The teen said he put his hands up and got out of the car; the suspect drove off.

A short time later, police told 5 On Your Side the white SUV was spotted near the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, which led to a chase with officers into The Grove neighborhood of south city.

Spike strips on the ground near Taylor and Manchester brought the pursuit to a stop. The suspect was taken into custody.

St. Louis police said the victim was able to positively identify the suspect.