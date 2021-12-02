St. Louis police continue search for serial robbers

Police released surveillance photos that show the suspects wearing zipped hoodies and dark pants

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department still needs help identifying and finding three men wanted in connection to a string of robberies.

Police released surveillance photos Friday that show the suspects wearing zipped hoodies and dark pants.

Surveillance photos from late January show the suspects wearing long sleeve hooded sweatshirts and pants.

One robbery happened on Feb. 4 at a Boost Mobile on Page Boulevard around 9:50 in the morning. Six days later, the South Vandeventer QuikTrip was robbed at 4:55 a.m.

Both incident reports share a similar set of events: two suspects entered the business, one or both suspects went behind the counter, took money from the register, and pushed an employee.

During the robbery at the Quiktrip, an employee was also slapped and the men fled by vehicle rather than on foot.

The vehicle of interest is described as a grey 4-door sedan, possibly a 2002 Hyundai Sonata, with a black front bumper. It was driven by an unknown third suspect.

Below is the full list of robberies, dates, times and locations police believe the men are connected to:

Jan. 7 at 3:35 p.m., Metro PCS at 1411 N. Grand Blvd.

Jan. 8 at 7 a.m., Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave.

Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., High Low Café at 3301 Washington Ave.

Jan. 16 at 1:13 p.m., Walgreens at 1225 Union Blvd.

Jan. 24 at 1:23 p.m., Metro PCS at 1411 N. Grand Blvd.

Feb. 4 at 9:50 a.m., Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd.

Feb. 10 at 4:55 a.m., Quiktrip at 904 S. Vandeventer