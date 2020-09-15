x
St. Louis police uncover drugs, guns during cruising crackdown

The city has been working to cut down on cruising and street racing for weeks through heightened enforcement and adding barriers in streets
St. Louis police confiscate guns, drugs during traffic stops for cruising

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis police cracked down on cruising over the weekend, they also uncovered other crimes.

Police posted photos on twitter of the guns and narcotics officers seized during traffic stops related to cruising in downtown St. Louis and the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

The department posted photos of guns, cash and what appear to be bottles of prescription drugs and bags of marijuana.

The department said it towed multiple vehicles, but it is not clear why.

The city has been working to cut down on cruising and street racing for weeks through heightened enforcement and also by adding barriers in streets.

