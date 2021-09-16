7-year study breaks down equity in St. Louis police interactions with residents

The goal was to see whether people of color experience “frequent or burdensome police contact at a greater rate than other groups"

ST. LOUIS — A seven-year look into St. Louis police department statistics shows “use of force” incidents have decreased, but Black residents were disproportionately subjected to force and other police interactions in the city.

That’s one of several key findings in the analysis released Thursday by the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The report dove into policing practices and behaviors as the center works to compile a national database of statistics, which in the future can help develop data-driven reforms in public safety.

CPE collected data from the police department on use of force, vehicle stops and pedestrian stops from 2012-2019. The goal was to see whether people of color experience “frequent or burdensome police contact at a greater rate than other groups,” the center wrote in a news release.

CPE listed the following key findings in their seven-year analysis:

The number of use of force incidents per year decreased 18.2% between 2012 and 2019.

Black people were subjected to force 4.3 times as often as White people per year.

After accounting for crime rates, poverty rates, and neighborhood demographics, Black people were subjected to force 3.3 times as often per resident as White people.

Black people, who make up 47.5% of the population of the City of St. Louis, made up 65.4% of all drivers stopped in the report period.

White people, who make up 42.9% of the population of the City of St. Louis, made up 32.3% of all drivers stopped in the report period.

The total number of pedestrian stops per year decreased 82% between 2012 and 2019.

Black pedestrians were stopped 2.3 times as often as White pedestrians per year on average.

CPE has been working on public safety plans with the St. Louis police department since 2016. Thursday’s report offered a look at how far the department has come and which areas it still needs to improve.

“As accountability has been one of the pillars of my administration, I believe we have made great strides in the past four years in ensuring our Department serves our community in a fair and equitable manner,” said Police Chief John Hayden. “It is understandable that this kind of research can bring about scrutiny and question policing practices. However, we embrace the challenge to do better and consider all suggestions from professionals, community stakeholders, and citizens."

“The first step in making public safety equitable is identifying existing racial disparities in policing,” added Tracie Keesee, senior vice president of justice initiatives and co-founder of CPE.

A virtual town hall to go over the report’s findings will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. Those interested in attending can RSVP online. The town hall will be hosted by CPE, the Violence Prevention Commission, St. Louis Department of Public Safety and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“These are important conversations for St. Louis to have, and I look forward to continued partnership with CPE and leaders in our city to engage with this important and insightful data,'' said Mayor Jones. “From 9-1-1 data to our police policies and practices, it is our job to learn from the past to shape a better, safer, and more equitable future.”