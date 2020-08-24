Cars and guns off the streets as St. Louis police crack down on downtown cruising

Officers had several vehicles towed, including ATVs, a minibike, an SUV and a sedan. They also collected several guns and made "numerous" arrests

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ mayor and the police department promised changes would be coming to downtown to cut back on cruising, speeding and dangerous driving.

Over the weekend, police put their plans into action.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported officers made several traffic stops in the Downtown and Near North Riverfront neighborhoods as part of their effort to cut back on cruisers.

Police made “numerous” arrests, the department shared on Twitter. Officers had several vehicles towed, including ATVs, a minibike, an SUV and a sedan. During their traffic stops, police also collected several guns.

The St. Louis police department shared photos on Twitter of the weapons and vehicles they got off the streets. They also listed a breakdown of the incidents police responded to over the weekend.

In all, police reported the following during their enforcement in the downtown area over the weekend:

Felony fleeing with wanted vehicles: 13

Felony fleeing with an arrest: 4

Parking tags: 90

Unlawful use of a weapon arrest: 1

Felony warrant arrest: 1

Violation of Missouri controlled substance law: 2

Tampering arrest: 1

Operating ATV on a street: 1

Drinking in public: 1

Other traffic tickets: 3

Recovered weapons: 6

Towed vehicles: 9

Towed ATVs: 3

Towed motorcycles: 1

Last Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced changes would be coming to downtown streets after a teenager girl was killed in a crash involving a speeding car.

“This behavior cannot continue,” Krewson said.

The mayor explained over the last several weekends, drivers were seen cruising, racing, doing wheelies and doughnuts and shooting weapons.

“This kind of racing and dangerous behavior is not acceptable. Not acceptable for the residents who live here. Not acceptable for the businesses that are here. And so, we are going to continue to try to address that by making some more changes,” she said.