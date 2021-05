St. Louis police request the homicide unit after finding victim with a gunshot wound to the head

ST. LOUIS — A man died of a gunshot wound to the head shortly after St. Louis Metro Police responded to the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police found the man unconscious and not breathing, and the SLMPD homicide division was requested.

The apparent homicide, near O'Fallon Park, would be the city's 77th this year.