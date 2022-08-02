St. Louis police seeking assistance identifying vehicle, suspect in armed robbery

Anyone who has information on the person or vehicle is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it needed help identifying a suspect and suspect vehicle in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday.

According to police, three people were robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black Kia Soul at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10th block of North Euclid Avenue.

The victims, one man and two women, told police that they had been walking on North Euclid when a Kia drove past them. They said the Kia Soul came back to their location, and a man with a red mask, white T-shirt and shorts got out of the Kia and came toward the victims with a gun pointed at them demanding the victims give him their property.

The suspect took property out of the male victim's pocket, got back into the Kia and drove away.

On Tuesday, police put out a call for help in identifying the suspect and the Kia Soul with photos of the suspect and vehicle.

