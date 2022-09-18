Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood

The victim's name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead outside a home late Saturday night in the Kingsway East neighborhood on the city's north side.

St. Louis police responded were responding to a call for a shooting at about 11:40 p.m. when they found a 56-year-old man on the front steps of a home in the 4700 block of Leduc Street.

The man had gunshot wounds to his head and neck. He was not awake or breathing, according to St. Louis police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. His name has not been released.

The man's killing marks the eighth homicide in the neighborhood this year and the 20th shooting overall, according to 5 On Your Side data.

The department's homicide division is investigating the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).