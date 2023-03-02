St. Louis police, juvenile courts reach agreement, clarify process around juvenile arrests

The agreement comes more than a month after an incident at City Foundry STL highlighted miscommunication in the system.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Circuit Court's Juvenile Division reached an agreement this week to clarify the process of handling juvenile suspects in criminal cases.

The agreement was signed by Police Chief Robert Tracy and Court Administrator Nathan Graves and clarified the process already in place for police and the courts to follow when juveniles are arrested in connection with crimes.

One of the clarifications was a requirement to bring juvenile suspects into court in person if they are suspected of felony offenses or need to be held in juvenile detention. The agreement also said officers could only call the juvenile division's intake office to request an offender's criminal history or to ask whether the juvenile is wanted in connection with other crimes.

In late January, police said a passenger in a car repeatedly fired a rifle in the direction of three teen boys and two police officers near City Foundry.

Police told us a 15-year-old boy had a Glock 29 equipped with an auto sear on him. That made the gun fully automatic. Officers also said they found a stolen Glock 19 on a 16-year-old boy.

A court spokesman said the teens were released to their families because procedures between the court and police department were not followed. He said because the officers only called and did not bring them to court for detention, they were released.

A Public Safety Department spokesperson said police followed "followed longstanding precedent when calling the Family Court's intake staff to report apprehended juveniles just as the Family Court's intake staff followed longstanding precedent by telling officers to release them to their parents."

The memorandum signed earlier this week hopes to clear that miscommunication.