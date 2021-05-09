St. Louis police say 100 people were gathered in downtown at time of overnight shooting

While City Garden may be a beautiful setting, Market Street between 8th and 9th is turning into a very different scene by day than it is by night

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating after three people were shot and wounded early Sunday morning, downtown. It happened along Market Street near City Garden, where police say young people have recently been gathering in large groups in the middle of the night.

Repair crews at the Peabody Building downtown Sunday morning worked to replace windows that were shot out overnight.

Police say the three people wounded were shot while standing around their vehicles on Market Street.

“We believe some of the shooters were in City Garden," Lt. Mathew Karnowski said. "We also believe, based upon evidence we have located so far, there were multiple shooters in this incident.”

After several officers responded to the scene, groups of young people remained on location.

“Upon officers’ arrival, the scene was extremely chaotic,” said Karnowski. “As a consequence of that, an office-in-need-of-aid call was dispatched.”

Police said a female is in critical condition and two males are in stable condition.

“Over the past year or so, there’s been a number of violent crimes associated with large crowds downtown," Karnowski said. "The police department is currently working on efforts to mitigate these instances of violence and exploring ways to try and quell these issues.”

Late Sunday morning, Nick Breakfield, of St. Peters, was visiting City Garden with his family.

“My God, you look at it right now and you couldn’t imagine something like that would happen here," Breakfield said. "It’s crazy.”

Olinka Tomlinson and Patrick Maine were visiting from Chicago.

“It’s sad,” said Maine. “Horrible, actually.”

“We were kind of coming through here last night," Tomlinson added. "But we didn’t have any experiences or anything like that. It’s been pleasant, and the locals were pleasant. So, we were kind of surprised.”