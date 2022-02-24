St. Louis police looking for armed burglary suspects caught on camera

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001

ST. LOUIS — Police officers in St. Louis are looking for two men seen on video burglarizing a home and holding a victim at gunpoint.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the burglary happened on Feb. 18 at a home on Amelia Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said the men entered the passcode into the electronic lock on the front door and entered the home at around 11:55 a.m. Security video showed the two men walking into the home and stealing a cellphone from one of the victims.

Police said the other men ordered the women to tell them where they kept their gun and asked about a third resident, who was not home at the time.

Police said the man took cell phones and a wallet from the home and ran off. The third resident of the home was arriving just as the men ran out of the house and away from the scene.

Both men in the video were wearing masks, and at least one of the suspects was seen carrying a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html