Police looking for robbers who hit 67-year-old man in the face

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for the two people who they said hit a 67-year-old man in the face after realizing he didn't have any money during an attempted robbery over the weekend.

St. Louis Metropolitan police released four security images showing the young men running from the scene while wearing hospital masks. They're now looking for the public's help in tracking them down.

Police said the attempted robbery happened just before 4 p.m. on June 27 on the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue in south St. Louis.

The 67-year-old victim told police he was walking home when the young men ran up to him, pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over his money. When the victim told them he had none, one of the men hit the victim in the face and they both ran off empty-handed.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Photos from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department appear to show four different people. Police have not said if there are more than two suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call St. Louis police or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.