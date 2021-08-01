St. Louis police looking for vehicle of interest in home invasion

The vehicle is a red, early to 2000s Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims and a damaged rear bumper

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest related to a home invasion.

The department released photos of the pickup truck Friday morning. It appears to be a red, early to 2000s Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims and a damaged rear bumper. Three or four men were inside the truck as they drove away from the crime scene, police said.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Louis police were called to the 2700 block of Arsenal Street for a home invasion. Police said the suspects entered the victims’ home armed with guns, took items and got away.

Five people were in the home at the time of the home invasion, including a 10-year-old boy. None of them were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.