St. Louis police officer charged with assaulting fellow officer on duty

Police say Officer Rashard Lovelace assaulted a female officer at least four times while they were on duty following an intimate relationship

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer has been charged with assaulting another St. Louis police officer during domestic disturbances last year while on duty.

Police say Officer Rashard Lovelace punched the victim in the chest between July 1 and July 31, 2020 and put his hands around her throat while saying, “I want to choke the (expletive) out of you in an 'offensive and aggressive manner,'” according to court documents.

He put his hands around her throat again while on duty on July 31, 2020 and punched her in the chest while the two were on duty together between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2020, according to the documents.

Prior to the alleged assaults, Lovelace and the victim had been in an intimate relationship, according to the documents.

Prosecutors charged him with four counts of fourth-degree domestic assault, all misdemeanors.

The alleged assaults happened in the 6200 block of Delmar Boulevard, the 5500 block of Wells Avenue, the 5900 block of De Giverville Avenue and the 2400 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.

An attorney for Lovelace did not return a call for comment from 5 On Your Side.

On April 23, Judge Michael Colona ordered Lovelace be held without bond but allowed him to be released on his own recognizance the next day as long as he did not have any contact with the victim.

Lovelace has been with the St. Louis police force since November 2018.

He earned the Core Value Award for his police academy graduation class in June 2019.