'I don't believe remorse and accountability are part of who they are' | Alleged sexual assault victim tells court why officer should remain jailed

St. Louis officer accused of sexual assault denied bail for second time

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer accused of several sexual assaults dating back to 2010 will remain held without bail.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser denied a motion to reduce bail for Officer Lafeal Lawshea Friday. It was the second time his attorneys have asked the court to release him on bail.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Jeremy Crowley read a victim’s impact statement to the court, which said she felt "emotional and upset" at the thought of Lawshea being let out pending trial.

“I don't feel it is safe for them to return to the community... I don't believe remorse and accountability are part of who they are," according to the statement Crowley read in court.

Lawshea and two other officers, Torey Phelps and Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrow were charged for their alleged roles in a series of sexual assaults.

Lawshea’s attorney, Travis Noble, argued the victim impact statement sounded like the alleged victims are seeking punishment and retribution, which is “not the purpose of a bond.”

He believes the sexual misconduct charge from December 2019 will not withstand a statute of limitations challenge. Noble argued Lawshea has a 5-year-old son and wants the same deal as Phelps, a $10,000 bond and house arrest, because there have been "no issues" as Lawshea served as police officer and detective for the last 10 years.

Judge Senheiser denied Noble’s motion, and said: "There is clear and convincing evidence that there is no combination of monetary and non-monetary conditions that guarantee the safety of the community.”

Lawshea is facing five charges: three felonies and two misdemeanors related to several assaults dating to 2010. Officer Torey Phelps has been charged with one assault dating to 2009. Prosecutors said the men worked together to drug and abuse their victims.

Clayborn-Muldrow is accused of tampering with a witness, a misdemeanor, after police said she told an alleged victim the sexual assault was “just a misunderstanding” and also appeared at Internal Affairs when the victim tried to file a complaint.

Clayborn-Muldrow has been released on her own recognizance and a judge allowed Phelps to post $10,000 bail.

Crowley told the court Friday Lawshea "is a danger to the community" based on the existence of the four victims, and the more recent tampering incident is the reason the state wants to keep him held without bail.

He added that while most of the victims live out of town now, some of them still live in St. Louis. He said some of the victims are officers and worried about the "negative impact on their careers" and that's one reason why the investigation only just "kicked off" in March.