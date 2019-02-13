ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was charged Wednesday with a federal civil rights violation.

Charging documents said 38-year-old Kenneth A. Grooms II was charged with the violation for willfully depriving a man of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure on or about May 5, 2018.

A press release from the Department of Justice said the case is being investigated by the FBI and is being handled in the DOJ by Assistant United States Attorneys Reginald Harris and Jennifer Winfield.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement:

While the accusations are disturbing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has cooperated and supported the FBI investigation, and will continue to do so.