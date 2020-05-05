x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (6) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

St. Louis police officer grazed with bullet during canine training

The officer was participating in training at the ABB building in north city when a bullet ricocheted and hit him

ST. LOUIS — A police officer was grazed by a stray bullet while participating in training Monday night in north St. Louis, a source told 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers.

The officer was doing canine training with the canine unit at the ABB building near Interstate 70 when a bullet ricocheted and hit the officer. He refused medical help, the source said.

At this time, police believe the shooting originated on the other side of I-70 in the 5400 block of Bircher. There’s no word at this time about any arrests in this case.

St. Louis police have not released any details at this time.

Latest local headlines: 