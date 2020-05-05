St. Louis police officer grazed with bullet during canine training

ST. LOUIS — A police officer was grazed by a stray bullet while participating in training Monday night in north St. Louis, a source told 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers.
The officer was doing canine training with the canine unit at the ABB building near Interstate 70 when a bullet ricocheted and hit the officer. He refused medical help, the source said.
At this time, police believe the shooting originated on the other side of I-70 in the 5400 block of Bircher. There’s no word at this time about any arrests in this case.
St. Louis police have not released any details at this time.
