St. Louis police officer injured after Pontoon Beach police chase ends in north St. Louis

The officer was pinned between two vehicles.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was injured late Thursday night after a police chase from Pontoon Beach, Illinois, ended in north St. Louis at Riverview Drive and Hall Street.

Police said it was at that intersection that the suspect lost control of his vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, and hit a semitrailer. After the suspect struck the truck, police said he ran away.

That's when the Charger rolled forward and pinned the St. Louis police officer between it and his squad car. Police said the officer suffered a serious knee injury and was treated at the scene.



The intersection of Riverview Drive and Hall Street was shut down for a time as investigators worked the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.

There is no word at this time on what prompted the police chase in the Metro East. It was initiated by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. Prior to the crash, the suspect vehicle traveled at high speeds on Interstate 270 and Illinois Route 3 before heading down Riverview Drive.