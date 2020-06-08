Driver of stolen car hits St. Louis police SUV in south city

Police said the officer happened to be in the area when a vehicle hit his SUV and another car

ST. LOUIS — Police believe a driver was behind the wheel of a stolen car that hit an officer’s SUV.

The collision happened at around midnight in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Dutchtown. The call went out for an “officer in need of aid” at Osceola and Tennessee.

Police on the scene told 5 On Your Side the officer happened to be in the area when the driver ran into the police SUV and then hit a parked car.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side they heard tires squealing and then a crash, some loud bangs and people arguing.

The officer wasn’t injured. The police SUV had some scrapes on the driver's side near the rear wheel.

Police officers at the scene did not have information to release about any suspects involved. However, they do believe the car responsible for the crash was stolen.