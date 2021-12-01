2 minors, 1 adult taken into custody after St. Louis police officers assaulted

Two officers suffered minor injuries to their faces during the incident

ST. LOUIS — Two minors and an adult were taken into custody after St. Louis police officers were assaulted Monday night.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hickory Street for a “shots fired” call.

While investigating a nearby car, which had five people armed with guns inside, officers attempted to interview and “detain” the occupants.

While attempting to interview the people inside the car, they punched, pushed and scratched the officers, police told 5 On Your Side. Two officers suffered minor injuries to their faces, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Two minors and an adult were taken into custody after the incident, but one minor fled the scene.