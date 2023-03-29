St. Louis police ramp up security measures for Cardinals' opening day at Busch Stadium

Additional officers, undercover and in uniform, will be spread across downtown St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Businesses all across Cardinal nation applied the finishing touches Wednesday for opening day.

Crews made adjustments to buildings and planted flowers throughout the plaza at Ballpark Village St. Louis.

Ballpark Village CEO Mike LaMartina stressed you cannot start a season without a plan to keep those who make it happen safe.

“The safety and security of our guests, our residents, Cardinals fans, our employees are absolutely critical to everything we do in the Ballpark Village neighborhood,” LaMartina said.

The district has its own security and parking lot but, but LaMartina noted that key is a partnership with city leaders, the team, and the St. Louis police department.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Captain Pierre Benoist with St. Louis police advised there will be additional officers for the home opener, undercover and in uniform.

“They'll be monitoring the traffic and foot traffic and vehicle traffic in the downtown area around Busch stadium throughout the morning, the afternoon, into the evening,” he said.

Benoist told reporters the biggest concern was preventing car break-ins. Forty additional officers will be in the area just to address that.

Car theft has continued to be an issue across the St. Louis region.

Police called on parking lots to do their part.

"There needs to be an attendant the entire time of the event and even an hour after the event,” Benoist said.

Leaders have a plan to protect patrons, including heightening up some of the traffic enforcement not only downtown but throughout the city, and plan to have bike officers out every baseball game.

They want fans to stay vigilant, too.

”There certainly is a consumer or guest responsibility to it as well. Locking your car. Not leaving your valuables visible. You know wherever you are,” LaMartina said.

Tips:

- Police say take the Metro or get dropped off if you can.

- Be sure to take valuables out of the vehicle.

- Travel with a group when you can.