St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store

The department confirmed Brittany Hamilton was hired as dispatcher in 2021.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of stealing, a class D felony.

She started as a dispatcher for St. Louis in 2021 and joined the police academy Jan. 30, according to the St. Louis Police Department.

The day before she became a police recruit, police say she was shopping inside Parker Beauty supply store just outside Florissant in St. Louis County when she kept setting off the alarm as she tried to leave, according to court documents.

The manager tried to check her belongings and she struck him, according to the documents.

St. Louis officers arrested her Monday — seven days after she became a recruit.