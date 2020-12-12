St. Louis police dispute claims of innocence, release videos of crash, assault

"We are not looking for any other vehicles involved in the car crash," said St. Louis Police.

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, St. Louis Police shared a surveillance video with the media in an effort to dispute what they called misinformation about a deadly Wednesday night crash.

They said the crash, which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Daron Whitt, started with the assault of a 63-year-old man on a grocery store parking lot five days earlier.

Police said the video shows several men repeatedly punching and kicking a 63-year-old man in his head while he's on the ground. Investigators said the assault and robbery happened on Dec. 4 in a Save-A-Lot parking lot in the 3600 block of Page.

Police said detectives recovered multiple surveillance videos that show 39-year-old Daron Whitt and other men attacking the victim.

What's more, detectives said the videos helped them track four vehicles, including Whitt's 2017 Infiniti, to the crime scene.

Police said after the assault the suspects returned to their vehicles.

Five days later, Wednesday night, police said they spotted Daron Whitt's Infiniti at the same parking lot.

Before stopping the vehicle, they said detectives contacted their police helicopter for assistance.

Police said when detectives tried to pull over Daron Whitt, he sped off, traveling more than 120 miles an hour.

Police said Whitt tried to go around a Nissan Altima, but hit the back of the car, causing a chain-reaction crash near Page and Whittier.

Whitt and the driver of a Chevrolet involved in the crash died.

Friday, police also released a radio call between a detective, a supervisor and air support.

"He's pulling off. Coming on to Page right now," said the detective.

"Sergeant you want us to back off and let them deal with it?" asked the detective.

"Yeah, let's back off and let the helicopter follow it," said the supervisor.

Police said you could hear the supervisor telling detectives to let Whitt's "fleeing car go."

"We're continuing westbound. Oh, guys he's just had an accident! You need to get up here," the detective said.

Whitt's family said several witnesses told them an officer in an unmarked car was chasing someone in an orange Dodge Hellcat when the officer hit one of the vehicles and caused the deadly car crash.

However, police said, "officers were not looking for or pursuing any other vehicles."

They also said, "no police vehicle vehicles were damaged or involved in the crash."

Again, police said they are not looking for any other vehicles involved in the deadly crash. They are still looking for additional suspects in the assault and robbery.

They're asking anyone who knows anything about either case to call Crime Stoppers and remember you can remain anonymous.

As of Friday night, the 63-year-old assault victim was still unconscious and in the hospital.

Police still haven't released the name of the second man killed in the car crash.