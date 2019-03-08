ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection to a robbery at an assisted living home on Friday.

Just after 2 p.m., officers received a call for a ‘hold up’ at Northview Village Assisted Living Home on N. Kingshighway.

Two men, ages 40-50 years old wearing "Stericycle" employee uniforms, went into the administrative office, pointed a gun at an employee and announced a robbery.

After taking money, the two men fled the area. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact police or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.