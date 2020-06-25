x
crime

Police looking for 2nd man who may have been involved in armed robbery

Credit: SLMPD
Police are looking for William Biggs in connection with a robbery in south St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a second man in connection with a south St. Louis armed robbery last week.

Police said they are looking for William Bibb in connection with a June 16 armed robbery on the 3900 block of Illinois Avenue.

At 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Osage for the report of a hold up. The 18-year-old victim told police he was walking in the alley of the 3900 block of Illinois when two suspects walked up to him. One of the men pointed a gun at him and took his phone, he told police. He was then told to run, which he did.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

Last week, police said they were looking for Ruben Osegura, who they said may have been involved in the incident. Now, they are looking for Bibb as well.

Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information about either man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

