St. Louis police source says escaped teen is linked to deadly gas station shooting, other crimes

ST. LOUIS — One of the people arrested in connection with a deadly gas station shooting was a teen that escaped a juvenile detention center and was a suspect in multiple other crimes, a police source told 5 On Your Side.

The deadly shooting happened Monday morning at a gas station at the intersection of 14th and Chouteau, just south of downtown. A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the teen has been on their radar for nearly a month.

According to a St. Louis police source, on Nov. 19 two boys, ages 16 and 17, climbed out of a third-floor window at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in north St. Louis.

The source said days later, on Nov. 30, University City police named the 16-year-old as a "person of interest" in a shooting in the 7600 block Canton.

We're also told the victim in that shooting was the 17-year-old boy who escaped from the Hogan Detention Center.

Investigators believe after the University City shooting, the 16-year-old suspect drove around in a stolen car.

On Monday, 5 On Your Side learned that car was "wanted in connection with a shooting” at a gas station near 14th and Chouteau shortly after six Monday morning.

Police say someone shot a 43-year-old man in his head and killed him.

They also say a "suspect was taken into custody."

Our source says the 16-year-old Hogan escapee was one of three suspects arrested in the deadly gas station shooting after bailing out of a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

5 On Your Side reached out to the youth center to ask about the teens' recent escape but were told their director left for the day.

5 On Your Side also reached out to the state agency that oversees the center, but so far, we haven’t heard back.

