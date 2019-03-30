ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are hoping you can help them solve a murder case.

Police continue to look for two people and a car connected to an armed robbery and deadly shooting in south city.

It's been more than one week since someone shot and killed James Sapone, also known as Anthony, near the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police thought since the scene was near the heart of Cherokee street's row of restaurants, bars and shops that someone would have seen something, but they said they have no leads in the case and are now asking the public for help.

"He was always very encouraging and good to work with," friend of Anthony, Brad Prime said.

As Prime prepared for his next photo shoot inside his Affton studio, he couldn't help but think about the loss of his friend.

"A lot of us feel like this was somebody really good that was taken away from us," he said.

Prime first met Sapone in 2016. It was their love and passion for photography that brought them together, but Prime will never get to see his friend's unique talent again.

"We hit it off immediately because he became a little of a creative mentor for me," he told 5 On Your Side. "It was all about the art to him. Everything was about the art and it really showed."

St. Louis police said last Monday a man shot and killed Sapone near Iowa and Cherokee Street. They said Sapone and another woman were going back to their car parked behind a business when two people tried to rob them.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Sapone and then ran away. Sapone died at the hospital.

Prime still struggles to understand the tragedy.

"It's been more difficult than I thought it would be," he said.

He said Sapone's presence and gift of photography will be greatly missed in the community.

"He's definitely going to missed by a lot of people. It wasn't just a handful of people. There were a lot of people that he touched," he said.

Police said one suspects is a black man in his mid-30s, around 5-foot-9-inches tall, with a medium build and complexion with shoulder length braids or dreadlock-style hair. Police said he was armed with a gun and wearing a blue jacket with red details or piping.

The other suspect is believed to be a black woman in her late 20s or early 30s, around 5-foot-5-inches tall with a medium build and complexion. Police said she was wearing a backwards baseball cap and with blue jacket with red piping.

Police are also still searching for the suspect's car.

It's a silver 2008-2013 Ford Edge that may have an Illinois temporary tag with the rear passenger window covered with a trash bag.

If you see that car, you should call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.