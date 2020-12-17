St. Louis police ask for help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Walgreens in the Princeton Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened at 7:47 p.m. at the Walgreens on 6411 Gravois Ave. The suspect entered the store and walked around for a while, pretending he was shopping. He then approached the cashier and announced a robbery.
He said he was armed but never showed a weapon, police said.
The cashier gave him money from the register and he took off. No one was injured.
Police released surveillance photos Thursday that show the suspect wearing a brown and gray plaid coat, blue jeans, brown stocking cap and blue mask.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).