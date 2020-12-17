St. Louis police ask for help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

The suspect told the cashier he was armed but never showed a weapon

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Walgreens in the Princeton Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened at 7:47 p.m. at the Walgreens on 6411 Gravois Ave. The suspect entered the store and walked around for a while, pretending he was shopping. He then approached the cashier and announced a robbery.

He said he was armed but never showed a weapon, police said.

The cashier gave him money from the register and he took off. No one was injured.

Police released surveillance photos Thursday that show the suspect wearing a brown and gray plaid coat, blue jeans, brown stocking cap and blue mask.