Lock your car at the pump: St. Louis police issue warning after gas station thefts

ST. LOUIS — You might notice a new flyer hanging up during your next fill-up. The St. Louis police department is warning drivers about an increase in gas station lot thefts in the city's 2nd District on the southwest side.

Since June, there have been 17 stolen vehicles reports and 11 reports of property stolen out of vehicles, police said in a press release. The thefts have happened at BP, QuickTrip, Phillip 66, Amoco and Circle K gas stations.

Police said the suspects will pull up to a victim's vehicle while the victim is filling up or putting air in their tires, then a passenger from the suspect vehicle will get into the victim's unlocked car and drive off or take items from inside. Police said in most cases the car's key fob is inside, making it easy to take the car.

Police have put up flyers at gas pumps warning people to not become a victim. The flyers say to lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings while at the pump. The flyer also states "Remember: While pumping gas, your car and your valuables can get stolen if you leave them unattended."

St. Louis police also released footage of one of the incidents that happened on Sept. 29 at the Amoco gas station on Skinker Boulevard. In the video, you can see a car pull up to another car that is getting gas. A person then gets into the car at the pump and drives off with it, pulling the gas pump out of the vehicle.