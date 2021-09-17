Police: Sex workers are being targeted in St. Louis shootings, robberies

Two women were shot late Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Sex workers have been the target of shootings and burglaries, prompting the St. Louis police department to issue a public safety alert Friday.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 4500 block of Adelaide and found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in the face, according to a preliminary police report.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist reported seeing police vehicles surrounding a gas station. The woman was taken to the hospital, where her vitals were stable. She was not able to provide a statement to the police due to her injury.

Then, around 11:45 p.m., police found a woman dead on the sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Florissant, which is about half a mile from the scene on Adelaide. The woman appears to be in her 30s.

Police are also investigating robberies that happened last month.

A man who goes by the name of "D" met women on Cote Brilliante Avenue on Aug. 17. He had contacted the women for consensual sex using the MegaPersonals dating app. After meeting them, he robbed them.

All of these incidents happened on the city's north side.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, you are asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html