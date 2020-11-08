St. Louis man sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling methamphetamine

Investigators said their confidential source purchased meth from Michael Brooks multiple times in 2016

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of selling methamphetamine in 2016.

Michael Brooks, 55, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, investigators worked with a confidential source to get evidence of the illegal drug sales.

On Oct. 12, 2016, investigators had the source meet with Brooks to deliver a money counter. During that meeting, police said Brooks game the source a sample of the meth. A day later, investigators had the source return to the home and buy two ounces of meth for $2,000.

Investigators had the source purchase meth one more time in November. In December, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Brooks' car and took him into custody.

The press release said Brooks was responsible for between 50 and 150 grams of "pure" methamphetamine.

Brooks was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey.