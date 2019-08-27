ST. LOUIS — Thirteen children shot and killed in our region over the past four months.

So far, not a single person has been charged in any of these crimes.

Police and city leaders are fed up and asking for help, offering huge cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions, but the crime-stoppers anonymous tip line remains silent.

"Everything through crime-stoppers in anonymous, so don't tell me your name or phone number and I don't have caller ID so I can't see that," said St. Louis Regional Crime Commission Executive director Lisa Pisciotta.

Pisciotta would like to see more calls like that.

"In relation to the recent homicides of these children we aren't getting enough tips in, we need more tips, we need the tips," added Pisciotta.

But some tipsters are too timid to call because they're unsure they'll remain anonymous.

After these kids were killed and donations were made to the nonprofit CrimeStoppers increasing the reward to $25,000, people still aren't calling.

"In three out of four of these cases they were in public places with people outside, you know it's summer they're out there with family and friends, somebody had to see something," added Pisciotta.

Which is why the best time to call is now.

"They won't have to be interviewed by the police department, they can be interviewed by us over the phone, on our website or our app and we will never know who they are," added Pisciotta.

You can call CrimeStoppers any time anonymously at 866-377-8477.

More local news:

RELATED: Police: 19-year-old charged after bailing out of moving car with 3 children inside

RELATED: Hazelwood School District announces all bags will be searched at home football games following panic at jamboree

RELATED: Tractor-trailer driver charged after crash that left ISP trooper seriously injured

RELATED: Man smoking meth while driving with knees almost hit a Monroe County sheriff