Rideshare driver cuts passenger several times after parking lot fight, St. Louis police say

A rideshare driver used an "unidentified object" to attack a passenger early Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The passenger suffered cuts to her arms and chest.

ST. LOUIS — An rideshare driver cut a passenger several times in the arms and chest after the woman attempted to break up a fight between the driver and the driver's friend, police said.

St. Louis police said the 27-year-old woman was out with friends when she ordered a rideshare to take her home shortly after midnight Saturday. The woman was "extremely intoxicated" and fell asleep in the vehicle's back seat.

The woman woke up when the driver pulled onto a parking lot in the 8800 block of North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood and began fighting with another person.

The driver then picked up an "unidentified object" from her car, which she used to attack the woman. Police said the woman's vital signs were described as stable when was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

The driver was described as a woman between 30-50 years old. It was unclear where the driver picked up the passenger or where she was going.

Police said the driver and passenger were using the Uber app, but an Uber spokeswoman said she could not confirm that based on available information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”



Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."



The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.



Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.