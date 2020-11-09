21-year-old man injured in shooting near riverfront in St. Louis

The shooting happened along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot near the riverfront in St. Louis early Friday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 900 block of South Broadway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim told officers he and a 27-year-old woman were on the riverfront, along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, when they heard several gunshots.

During the incident, a white two-door car hit the woman’s car, causing her to hit an “unknown fixed object,” according to the police report.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.