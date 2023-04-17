Police searching for stranger who shot 86-year-old good Samaritan

"I'm really thankful to still have my grandpa," Andrew McDonald, Floyd's grandson, said.

ST. LOUIS — For years, 86-year-old Floyd Stovall has enjoyed giving rides to strangers in his 1965 Mustang.

"I pick up young people on that street where I live," Stovall said.

Shortly after 9 this morning, Stovall was on the move in his Mustang when he spotted a guy near Bauer Road.

"He got in and I asked him where he wanted to go? Well, he said it's up ahead," Stovall said. "He said he had to go to work."

"It became obvious that I was gonna have some trouble," Stovall after several miles later.

"He asked me ... I need some money and I said, 'Well I don't have much on me, but I said I can give you a couple of dollars."

Stovall said when he pulled out his billfold to give the guy some money, the two struggled.

"I was starting to get out ... trying to hold on to my billfold and he said I'm gonna shoot you," Stovall said.

The man shot the retired, Air Force lieutenant colonel once in his right hand then ran off.

"I don't remember being scared," Stovall said.

The fearless, bleeding veteran drove quickly to a nearby auto shop.

The owner called 911 and wrapped Floyd's hand in a towel. Stovall then drove himself a few miles to Mercy South Hospital.

"I flew airplanes, but I was never shot at. This is the first time," Stovall said.

"I'm really thankful to still have my grandpa," Andrew McDonald, Floyd's grandson, said.

"I was fearing the worst at first so just hearing that he was alive and he's gonna be okay, I'm really happy," McDonald said.

"You're not gonna do that anymore? 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend asked. "No" Stovall said.

