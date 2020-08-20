Baby falls to sidewalk during armed robbery, assault in St. Louis

A man was robbed of his clothes and a woman was assaulted, causing the baby she was holding to fall to the ground

ST. LOUIS — A baby was dropped onto a sidewalk after two people were robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by a group in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The robbery happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Belt Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, told police they were robbed by a group of five people. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old woman, had called the rest of the group to come meet her at the location after the women had an argument.

Three of the suspects, all men believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, pointed guns at the man, robbing him of his clothes, shoes, money and cell phone.

At the same time, a third woman assaulted the female victim, causing the 1-year-old child she was holding to fall to the sidewalk.

The suspects then got into two dark-colored sedans and drove away, the victims told police.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries to her head and face. The man and baby weren't injured, police said.