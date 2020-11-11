Robbery suspect fired shots into victim's home while kids were inside

No one was injured in this incident

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a robbery suspect fired shots into a victim’s home while children were inside.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Louis police were called to the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue for a “hold up.” This is in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man told officers he was on the sidewalk when a man, who was 20-30 years old, approached him, pointed a gun and demanded his property.

After the victim gave the suspect his money, the suspect walked him to his front door. The victim was able to quickly enter his home and prevented the suspect from getting in, the police report stated.

The suspect then fired several gunshots through the front door where a 10-year-old boy, 8-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were sitting. The suspect then ran away from the home. He's still wanted by police.