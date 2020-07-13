Armed victim kills man who was trying to rob him near downtown St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with a person he was trying to rob Sunday night.
The shooting happened at about 9:49 p.m. on the 800 block of Cole Street, near the border of Downtown and the Columbus Square neighborhood.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect armed with a pistol tried to hold-up a victim who also had a gun. The two exchanged fire and the suspect was shot and killed.
A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
