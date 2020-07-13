x
Skip Navigation

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Armed victim kills man who was trying to rob him near downtown St. Louis, police say

A man tried to rob a person with a pistol, but the victim pulled out their own weapon

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with a person he was trying to rob Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:49 p.m. on the 800 block of Cole Street, near the border of Downtown and the Columbus Square neighborhood. 

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect armed with a pistol tried to hold-up a victim who also had a gun. The two exchanged fire and the suspect was shot and killed.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local stories

For more than two weeks, people have been praying in front of King Louis IX statue for it to stay: 'We will continue'

Dozens gather at Old Courthouse steps for 'Lamar Johnson Justice Rally'

Man charged with killing his wife in Creve Coeur apartment

Kirkwood High School football player tests positive for COVID-19, other players to quarantine for 14 days