St. Louis police need help identifying suspects connected to string of robberies

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding three men in connection to a string of January robberies.

Police released surveillance photos Tuesday that show the suspects wearing long sleeve hooded sweatshirts and pants.

Two of the robberies happened at the same Metro PCS on North Grand Boulevard, and two other robberies happened within 13 minutes of each other, police said.

The incident reports also share a similar story, where the suspects entered the store in the early afternoon, walked behind the counter, took money and cash registers before fleeing the scene.

Police also believe these men are responsible for a robbery that happened at the High Low Café on Washington Avenue at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 16.

In that case, the 24-year-old employee said she was finishing up work when one of the suspects walked up to the business' locked door. She opened the door to let him know they were closed, when she said the man forced his way in. Two other suspects followed him inside. The woman said one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register. When she told them there wasn't any cash, she said they rummaged through her purse and touched her inappropriately, finding her cell phone in a back pocket.

Below is the full list of robberies, dates, times and locations police believe the men are connected to.

Jan. 7 at 3:35 p.m., Metro PCS at 1411 N. Grand Blvd.

Jan. 8 at 7 a.m., Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave.

Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., High Low Café at 3301 Washington Ave.

Jan. 16 at 1:13 p.m., Walgreens at 1225 Union Blvd.

Jan. 24 at 1:23 p.m., Metro PCS at 1411 N. Grand Blvd.