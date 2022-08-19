St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide

The vehicle is believed to be a newer model, 4-door, royal blue Chevy Equinox.

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos Friday of a vehicle they suspect was involved in Roseburrow's death. The vehicle is believed to be a newer model, 4-door, royal blue Chevy Equinox. It was driven by a man with a second man in the passenger seat.

The men should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call a homicide detective at 314-444-5731, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.