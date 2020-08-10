16-year-old grazed by bullet in St. Louis

The boy told police he was walking in 4200 block of Kossuth Avenue when suspects fired multiple shots at him

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the arm in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At around 5 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of Kossuth Avenue for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they saw a home with ballistic damage but were unable to find a victim.

An hour later, police were notified that the victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a graze wound to his arm.

The boy told police he was walking in the area when the suspects fired multiple shots at him. After realizing he was hit, he ran to the hospital.