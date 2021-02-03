Man charged in St. Louis shooting

Khalil Hughes, 19, is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting over the weekend

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man has been charged in connection to a shooting in St. Louis over the weekend.

Khalil Hughes, 19, was charged with first degree assault – special victim, first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with an arrest. Bond was not allowed.

On Feb. 27 at around 9:20 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition but his vitals were stable.

While at the scene, the suspect fired shots at an officer and an “officer in need of aid” call was placed. The suspect was taken into custody in the 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King after a foot pursuit.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html