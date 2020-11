All three victims were alert and breathing when officers arrived, police said

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured in a shooting early Friday morning in St. Louis.

Officers were called at about 1:44 a.m. to the area of Cote Brilliante Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north city.

Three victims were shot and injured, according to a preliminary report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. All three victims were alert and breathing when officers arrived.