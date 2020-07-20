Man shot and killed at Forest Park Apartments in St. Louis

A 30-year-old man was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting at the Forest Park Apartments early Monday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the apartments on 5457 Delmar Rd., near the border of the DeBaliviere Place and Visitation Park neighborhoods.

A 30-year-old man was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.