Gas station clerk in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

The 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

ST. LOUIS — A gas station clerk is in critical condition after a shooting in north St. Louis late Monday night.

At around 11:52 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the BP gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to Real Time Crime, the victim was a clerk at the gas station.

Investigators said the suspect ran out of the gas station after stealing items. When the victim started chasing the suspect, he and the suspect exchanged gunfire, according to a police report.

A police officer in the area saw the incident and was able to take the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The suspect was not injured in the incident.

No other information has been released about the shooting. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html