Man found shot to death after crashing truck into south St. Louis garage

Police said the man was shot in the chest. A homicide investigation is underway.

ST. LOUIS — Police responding to an overnight crash found a man shot to death inside a truck in south city.

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday on the 600 block of Robert Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a car into a building.

When they arrived, they found a truck that had left the road and crashed through a garage. The driver had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Neighbors told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist they heard several gunshots before the crash. Broken glass was visible along Alabama Avenue, near where it intersects with Robert Avenue.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police had not released details on a suspect and no arrest had been made as of Friday morning.

This marks the fourth homicide of 2021 in the Carondelet neighborhood, according to data from St. Louis police. The department is reporting 171 total homicides in the city this year.